UPDATE - Three Russian Female Boxers Win Gold Awards at Championship in Ulan-Ude

ULAN-UDE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) UDE, October 13 (Sputnik) - Russia's Ekaterina Paltseva on Sunday won a gold award at 2019 Women's World Boxing Championship in Ulan-Ude in light fly weight category (below 106 Pounds), while two more Russian boxers, Liliya Aetbaeva and Zenfira Magomedalieva became the winners in fly weight (under 112 pounds) and light heavy classes (below 179 pounds) respectively.

Paltseva beat India's Manju Rani 4-1 in the finals of the championship, and Aetbaeva won her battle with Turkey's Buse Cakirogly 4-1 by a split decision.

Magomedalieva, in turn, beat Turkish boxer Elif Guneri by an unanimous decision of judges.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the 2019 boxing championships.