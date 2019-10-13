UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Three Russian Female Boxers Win Gold Awards At Championship In Ulan-Ude

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 06:30 PM

UPDATE - Three Russian Female Boxers Win Gold Awards at Championship in Ulan-Ude

ULAN-UDE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) UDE, October 13 (Sputnik) - Russia's Ekaterina Paltseva on Sunday won a gold award at 2019 Women's World Boxing Championship in Ulan-Ude in light fly weight category (below 106 Pounds), while two more Russian boxers, Liliya Aetbaeva and Zenfira Magomedalieva became the winners in fly weight (under 112 pounds) and light heavy classes (below 179 pounds) respectively.

Paltseva beat India's Manju Rani 4-1 in the finals of the championship, and Aetbaeva won her battle with Turkey's Buse Cakirogly 4-1 by a split decision.

Magomedalieva, in turn, beat Turkish boxer Elif Guneri by an unanimous decision of judges.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the 2019 boxing championships.

Related Topics

India World Russia Turkey Split October Women Sunday 2019 Gold Media Weight Boxing Boxer

Recent Stories

Musanada: Razeen Labour Cities, Road &amp; Infrast ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department launches interactive ..

2 hours ago

Fourth edition of Dubai Watch Week to kick off in ..

3 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves policy to enhance competitive ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed welcomes participants to DAIS ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Cares, Big Bad Wolf to promote culture of re ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.