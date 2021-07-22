UPDATE - Tokyo Games Opening Ceremony Director Fired Over Past Holocaust Jokes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The director of the Tokyo Games opening and closing ceremonies has been dismissed on the eve of the grand event over past Holocaust jokes, the organizing committee said on Thursday.

Kentaro Kobayashi came under fire after the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a US-based Jewish rights NGO, condemned his use of the phrase "Let's play Holocaust" in a 1998 comedy show.

"Tokyo 2020 Olympic Opening Ceremony creative team member KOBAYASHI Kentaro was dismissed from his post after a joke he had made in the past about a painful historical event was brought to light. Following this, the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee relieved Mr. Kobayashi of his role as a member of the Team," the organizers said in a press release.

Tokyo Olympics chief Seiko Hashimoto publicly apologized for the incident and said that the whole concept of the opening ceremony was currently under revision. Many people do not want to watch the ceremony in the wake of the scandals, she noted.

Hashimoto, however, is not going to resign despite the backlash.

"I have to fulfill my duties to the end," she told reporters.

Kobayashi, for his part, expressed regret over his "poor choice of words" in the 1998 show, according to the Kyodo news agency.

The controversy came a few days after Keigo Oyamada, one of the composers for the Games' opening ceremony, resigned following public criticism over his revelations that he used to bully children with disabilities at school.

In February, the president of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, Yoshiro Mori, resigned over his remarks on women. He said that board meetings involving many women take much longer, as they tend to talk too much.

In March, the creative director of the Games, Hiroshi Sasaki, stepped down after he suggested that actress and model Naomi Watanabe appear as an "Olympig" at the opening ceremony.