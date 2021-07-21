UPDATE - Tokyo Organizing Committee Reports 10 New COVID Cases in Olympic Village

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Another 10 people involved in the Summer Olympics in Japan, including an athlete, have tested positive for the coronavirus, the organizing committee announced on Wednesday.

Among those who contracted the virus are a foreign athlete, one foreign staff member and eight other people involved in the Olympics.

The update has brought the total number of those infected since July 1 to 81, with the cases detected among athletes residing in the Olympic village, members of foreign delegations and personnel, among others.

The coronavirus has also been detected in four athletes and accompanying personnel from training camps located outside Tokyo, the organizers added.