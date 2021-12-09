MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The football match between England's Tottenham Hotspur and French Stade Rennais of UEFA Europa Conference League has been canceled over a number of positive COVID-19 tests in the English team, the latter said in a statement.

"We can confirm that our UEFA Europa Conference League Group G home fixture against Stade Rennais will not take place tomorrow (Thursday 9 December at 8pm UK) after a number of positive COVID-19 cases at the Club. Discussions are ongoing with UEFA and we shall provide a further update on this fixture in due course," the statement said on late Wednesday.

The club also decided to close the First Team area of the Training Center in line with the health advisers' recommendations.

The French team has voiced its disagreement with Tottenham Hotspur's decision to cancel the match and wants to dispute it in UEFA.

Stade Rennais described the move of the English team as unilateral, stressing that it has not been confirmed by UEFA.

The French club added that Tottenham had informed it about the cancellation of the match via an email after the team had arrived in the United Kingdom, which from Stade Rennais' point of view is a blatant violation of the fair play principles.