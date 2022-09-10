UPDATE - UEFA Raises No Objections to Russian-Bosnian Friendly Match - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) The European football's governing body UEFA has nothing against the national teams of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Russia playing a friendly match, Bosnian media cited its legal office as saying on Friday.

The Union of European Football Associations and the world football's authority FIFA have suspended all Russian teams from UEFA and FIFA competitions until further notice over the conflict in Ukraine.

The Bosnian news website Faktor said it had obtained a written response from Yann Hafner, a regulatory expert at the UEFA's legal affairs division, who said friendlies were outside of UEFA's competence.

The Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina will be paid about 200,000 Euros ($200,800) for the game, on top of travel and accommodation expenses, Bosnian daily Dnevni avaz reported.

The association's board executive, Azmir Husic, told Bosnian sports website SportSport that he would make every effort to have the friendly with Russia canceled.

"I have already contacted some members of the executive committee and I am sure that I will convince my colleagues that we do not need a match with Russia at this moment," he said.

The Football Union of Russia said that the match against the national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina would take place in St. Petersburg on November 19. Russia also has friendly fixtures scheduled with Kyrgyzstan on September 24 as well as with Iran at a later date.