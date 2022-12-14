UPDATE - US National Swimming Team Breaks Record in Mixed Medley Relay at World Championships

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The US national swimming team set on Wednesday a world record in mixed 4x50m relay medley at 2022 FINA short course World Championships in Melbourne.

"The American quartet of (Ryan) Murphy, (Nic) Fink, (Kate) Douglass and (Torri) Huske sets a new all-time global standard in the Mixed 4x50m Medley Relay, stopping the clock at 1:35.

15," the International Swimming Federation (FINA) said.

The previous record of 1:36.18 was set by the Netherlands in 2021 in the Russian city of Kazan. The second place was taken by the Italian team with +0.86 second, followed by the Canadians with +1.78 second.

The tournament is taking place in Melbourne from December 13-18. In March, FINA suspended Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in competitions due to the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.