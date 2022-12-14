UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - US National Swimming Team Breaks Record In Mixed Medley Relay At World Championships

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

UPDATE - US National Swimming Team Breaks Record in Mixed Medley Relay at World Championships

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The US national swimming team set on Wednesday a world record in mixed 4x50m relay medley at 2022 FINA short course World Championships in Melbourne.

"The American quartet of (Ryan) Murphy, (Nic) Fink, (Kate) Douglass and (Torri) Huske sets a new all-time global standard in the Mixed 4x50m Medley Relay, stopping the clock at 1:35.

15," the International Swimming Federation (FINA) said.

The previous record of 1:36.18 was set by the Netherlands in 2021 in the Russian city of Kazan. The second place was taken by the Italian team with +0.86 second, followed by the Canadians with +1.78 second.

The tournament is taking place in Melbourne from December 13-18. In March, FINA suspended Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in competitions due to the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Melbourne Kazan Netherlands March December From

Recent Stories

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day of ..

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

25 minutes ago
 Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (N ..

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Represented Pakistan at t ..

2 hours ago
 PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 milli ..

PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 million calls related to Queries & ..

2 hours ago
 Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smar ..

Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smartphone in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Infinix Launches ZERO 5G 2023 Smartphone with Powe ..

Infinix Launches ZERO 5G 2023 Smartphone with Powerful Performance and Storage U ..

2 hours ago
 ECP turns down plea seeking disqualification of Fa ..

ECP turns down plea seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.