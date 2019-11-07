UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - WADA Foundation Board Approves Poland's Witold Banka As Organization's Next President

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 10:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The Foundation Board of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Thursday endorsed the nomination of Polish Minister of Sport and Tourism Witold Banka for the post of the organization's new president.

The decision was made by the 38-member board during the World Conference on Doping in Sport, which was held in Poland's Katowice from November 5-7. Banka was earlier supported by the Council of Europe and representatives of the public authorities that are part of WADA's leadership.

He will take office on January 1, 2020, replacing UK's Craig Reedie.

Banka is a former track and field athlete and won a bronze medal in relay at the 2007 World Championships.

China's two-time Olympic short track speed skating champion, Yang Yang, was, in turn, elected as WADA's vice-president. She will replace Norway's Linda Helleland on January 1, 2020.

Yang won her gold medals at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. She is also a six-time world champion.

