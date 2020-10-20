UrduPoint.com
Upgraded Sports Complex Of Islamia University Inaugurated

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:23 PM

Vice Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof Dr Athar Mahbood inaugurated the renovated and upgraded facilities of sports complex at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus here Tuesday

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof Dr Athar Mahbood inaugurated the renovated and upgraded facilities of sports complex at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus here Tuesday.

On this occasion, he said that with establishing state of the art indoor and outdoor games facilities our vinyl flooring and addition of a gym equipped with modern exercise machines, the university sports complex has become one of the best sports facilities in Southern Punjab.

Cricket stadium has also been setup with 1st class cricket facilities.

Director Sport Amjad Farooq Warrich apprised that both girls and boys students have sports activities including table tennis, tennis, badminton, volleyball, basketball, cricket, squash in the sports complex.

