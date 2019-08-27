UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uphill Task Awaits National Hockey Team At FIH Olympic Qualifiers

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 04:16 PM

Uphill task awaits national hockey team at FIH Olympic Qualifiers

An uphill task will be awaiting the new-look Pakistan hockey team as they prepare for the FIH Olympic Qualifiers, taking place either in October or November, this year

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :An uphill task will be awaiting the new-look Pakistan hockey team as they prepare for the FIH Olympic Qualifiers, taking place either in October or November, this year.

The world number 17 Pakistan, who will be the lowest ranked outfit in the qualifiers will have to beat a top ranked side to win a place in the coveted sports event, Secretary Pakistan Hockey (PHF) confirmed to APP.

"We'll be facing a daunting task as per FIH criteria we'll have to face the highest ranked team. It can be anyone, including from the sides such as Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand or India." "When you see at these teams our chances seem very little to qualify for the quadrennial extravaganza. But as FIH is also considering us we'll grab the opportunity and take our chances," he said.

Twelve teams will compete at the Tokyo Olympics scheduled to be held from July 24 to August 9, next year. Four continental champions Japan, Argentina, South Africa and Belgium have already received berths, while winner of the 2019 Oceania Cup, taking place in Australia between the hosts and New Zealand from September 5-8 will also earn an automatic entry in the event. As Japan has qualified twice for the event - once as host and once as Asian champions, there will be 14 teams competing at qualifiers, seven of whom will be determined for Olympics by emerging victorious.

These teams will be drawn into seven pairs with each pair playing a two-match, aggregate score series.

Pakistan hockey team's training camp for the Olympic qualifying matches is underway at the National Stadium Lahore. Bajwa said the federation was focusing on youngsters and trying to give them maximum exposure. "Around 90 per cent players called for the training camp for the qualifying round are fresh faces. The new selection committee has closely observed their performance and chosen the best of the best for training." "It is very encouraging that after a long time new talent has come forth. These boys are working really hard and if they fought with their full potential they will win.

"You can do anything if you are playing against a single country in an event. We have the chances and there can be a surprise pack for whoever will be our opponents at the qualifiers." According to Bajwa Pakistan's lowest ever global standing was due to technical grounds and not because of team's performance. "We are not such a poor side. We did not feature in the pro league. The teams which played that event improved their rankings. We stayed away from that, which affected our ranking badly."/395

Related Topics

Pakistan India Hockey Lahore World Australia Sports Poor Germany Tokyo Argentina Belgium Japan South Africa Netherlands July August September October November 2019 Olympics Event From Best Top Asia New Zealand

Recent Stories

Emirati women first officers spread their wings to ..

33 minutes ago

Second Stage of Russian S-400 System Element Suppl ..

15 minutes ago

Prosecution seeks more time for producing evidence ..

15 minutes ago

Exports of textile articles increase 3.16pc in Jul ..

31 minutes ago

Strasbourg Court Rejects Appeal Against Arbitrary ..

15 minutes ago

Iran, Russia Discuss Joint Production of Helicopte ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.