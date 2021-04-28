Uplifting sports is our top priority: Dr Fehmida

The Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Wednesday said the up-gradation of sports venues and development of new sports infrastructure was our top priority

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Wednesday said the up-gradation of sports venues and development of new sports infrastructure was our top priority.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Synthetic Hockey Turf laid here at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium of the Pakistan Sports Complex, she stressed upon the provincial governments to undertake such projects for the promotion and development of sports at grass-root level.

The minister said the provinces should start talent hunt schemes to attract young sports talent that would be further groomed by the National Sports Federations. "This will enable us to regain the laurels for our beloved country," she said.

She congratulated all stakeholders on laying of the hockey turf and said that during the incumbent government's tenure "we will see that all courts of games are upgraded and improved.

" However, she regretted that owing to the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, sports activities were at a halt and that was why Pakistan Sports board had to cut down today's function otherwise she longed to make this event a colourful function followed by a hockey match.

The minister also expressed confidence that all playgrounds would see hustle and bustle in the coming days, and people would witness all kind of sports activities.

Dr Fehmida also unveiled the newly laid green hockey turf that was completed within one year time frame at the cost of Rs 89.210 million.

Secretary IPC, Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna, Additional Secretary, Syed Waqar ul Hassan, Director General, PSB Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman, PSB Director (PRMM) Muhammad Shahid, PSB Asssistant Director (Women Cell) Shazia Ejaz, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Treasurer Muhammad Ikhlaq Usmani and other officials were also present at the occasion.