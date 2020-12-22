UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Upset Rooney Donates To Children's Helpline

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 05:07 PM

Upset Rooney donates to children's helpline

England's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney is donating 75,000 ($100,000) to a children's helpline as he says it upsets him to think there are young people "dreading Christmas"

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :England's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney is donating 75,000 ($100,000) to a children's helpline as he says it upsets him to think there are young people "dreading Christmas".

The 35-year-old former Manchester United striker knows a lot about the concerns and trauma children go through as he has been an ambassador for The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) since 2015.

Rooney, the interim manager of Championship strugglers Derby County, has made his donation to Childline which offers counselling and advice to young people under the age of 19.

"It's very upsetting to know that there are children out there who are really suffering and might be dreading Christmas," said Rooney.

"The (coronavirus) pandemic has had a devastating impact on many young lives, and it's so important that Childline is there for young people when they need it most."Rooney's donation towards helping children in need follows current Manchester United star Marcus Rashford's much-praised initiative tackling child food poverty.

Rooney's former United manager Alex Ferguson has been so impressed by Rashford's campaign he is set to pledge up to �2 million towards the FareShare charity for which the England forward is an ambassador.

Related Topics

Christmas Young Derby Manchester United 2015 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emaar, Zoom to host New Year’s Eve celebration v ..

26 minutes ago

Two cardinals close to Pope Francis get coronaviru ..

8 minutes ago

Beijing's air quality density continues to drop

8 minutes ago

Lebanese Economic Recovery Unlikely Irrespective o ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Titanium Company Says to Be Unimpeded by U ..

8 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 50 more lives in Punjab

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.