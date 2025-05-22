Upsets, Grit And Glory As Federal Cup Tennis Enters Final Stretch
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 22, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The 37th OGDCL Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships surged into its decisive phase at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Wednesday, with quarter-final and semi-final matchups producing upsets, hard-fought battles, and standout performances in both men’s and women’s singles draws.
Second seed Aqeel Khan was pushed to the brink before overcoming rising star Ahmad Nael Qureshi 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 in a gripping men’s singles quarter-final. Qureshi stunned the seasoned Khan by snatching the first set with aggressive shot-making, but the veteran dug deep to turn the tide with tactical precision and superior court coverage.
Top seed Muhammad Shoaib, Yousaf Khalil and Muzammil Murtaza all cruised through their quarter-finals in straight sets. Shoaib outclassed Barkatullah 6-2, 6-1 with consistent baseline dominance, Khalil defeated M. Talha Khan 6-2, 6-4 with composed play, while Murtaza made light work of Sami Zeb Khan 6-1, 6-0.
In women’s singles, the tournament was rocked by a series of upsets as both top seeds crashed out in the semi-finals. Unseeded Mehak Khokhar dismantled top seed Shiza Sajid 6-0, 7-5 in a powerful display, while fellow unseeded contender Noor Malik continued her remarkable run by routing second seed Mahrukh Sajid 6-3, 6-0.
Earlier, Malik had stunned third seed Soha Ali in a marathon quarter-final that had to be completed the following morning due to poor light. Malik held her nerve after splitting the first two sets and resumed with confidence to close out a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory.
The women’s final will now feature two unseeded players, Malik and Khokhar, both of whom have shown fearless tennis en route to the title clash.
In men’s doubles quarter-finals, the pairings of Yousaf Khalil & Barkatullah and Muhammad Shoaib & Muzammil Murtaza advanced with straight-set wins. Khalil and Barkatullah breezed past Kashan Tariq & Zohaib Afzal Malik 6-1, 6-3, while Shoaib and Murtaza edged out Sami Zeb Khan & Huzaima Abdul Rehman 7-5, 6-4.
In junior events, emerging talent also shone. In the U-18 boys pre-quarters, Muhammad Hazik Aasim, Abdul Basit, Talha Khan, Muhammad Yahya, and Muhammad Salar moved into the next round. In the U-14 boys' quarter-finals, wins were recorded by Shayaan Afridi, Junaid Khan, Rashid Ali, and Raxik Sultan.
In the girls’ 12&Under semi-finals, Khadija Khalil and Omer Shahnoor registered convincing victories to set up a title clash.
