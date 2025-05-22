Open Menu

Upsets, Grit And Glory As Federal Cup Tennis Enters Final Stretch

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 22, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Upsets, grit and glory as Federal Cup Tennis enters final stretch

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The 37th OGDCL Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships surged into its decisive phase at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Wednesday, with quarter-final and semi-final matchups producing upsets, hard-fought battles, and standout performances in both men’s and women’s singles draws.

Second seed Aqeel Khan was pushed to the brink before overcoming rising star Ahmad Nael Qureshi 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 in a gripping men’s singles quarter-final. Qureshi stunned the seasoned Khan by snatching the first set with aggressive shot-making, but the veteran dug deep to turn the tide with tactical precision and superior court coverage.

Top seed Muhammad Shoaib, Yousaf Khalil and Muzammil Murtaza all cruised through their quarter-finals in straight sets. Shoaib outclassed Barkatullah 6-2, 6-1 with consistent baseline dominance, Khalil defeated M. Talha Khan 6-2, 6-4 with composed play, while Murtaza made light work of Sami Zeb Khan 6-1, 6-0.

In women’s singles, the tournament was rocked by a series of upsets as both top seeds crashed out in the semi-finals. Unseeded Mehak Khokhar dismantled top seed Shiza Sajid 6-0, 7-5 in a powerful display, while fellow unseeded contender Noor Malik continued her remarkable run by routing second seed Mahrukh Sajid 6-3, 6-0.

Earlier, Malik had stunned third seed Soha Ali in a marathon quarter-final that had to be completed the following morning due to poor light. Malik held her nerve after splitting the first two sets and resumed with confidence to close out a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory.

The women’s final will now feature two unseeded players, Malik and Khokhar, both of whom have shown fearless tennis en route to the title clash.

In men’s doubles quarter-finals, the pairings of Yousaf Khalil & Barkatullah and Muhammad Shoaib & Muzammil Murtaza advanced with straight-set wins. Khalil and Barkatullah breezed past Kashan Tariq & Zohaib Afzal Malik 6-1, 6-3, while Shoaib and Murtaza edged out Sami Zeb Khan & Huzaima Abdul Rehman 7-5, 6-4.

In junior events, emerging talent also shone. In the U-18 boys pre-quarters, Muhammad Hazik Aasim, Abdul Basit, Talha Khan, Muhammad Yahya, and Muhammad Salar moved into the next round. In the U-14 boys' quarter-finals, wins were recorded by Shayaan Afridi, Junaid Khan, Rashid Ali, and Raxik Sultan.

In the girls’ 12&Under semi-finals, Khadija Khalil and Omer Shahnoor registered convincing victories to set up a title clash.

Recent Stories

EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign M ..

EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign MoU to decarbonise global minin ..

14 minutes ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 mil ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 million native seeds using drones

14 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli forces’ shooting a ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli forces’ shooting at international diplomatic del ..

29 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince visits Chongqing Planning Exhib ..

Ajman Crown Prince visits Chongqing Planning Exhibition, Three Gorges Museum

29 minutes ago
 Saeed Al Ajeel elected President of Arab Mini-Foot ..

Saeed Al Ajeel elected President of Arab Mini-Football Federation

30 minutes ago
 UAE condemns killing of Israeli Embassy employees ..

UAE condemns killing of Israeli Embassy employees in Washington

44 minutes ago
Ajman Crown Prince meets senior Chinese officials ..

Ajman Crown Prince meets senior Chinese officials to enhance bilateral cooperati ..

44 minutes ago
 ADNOC’s suppliers commit to invest AED3 billion ..

ADNOC’s suppliers commit to invest AED3 billion in manufacturing facilities

59 minutes ago
 FNC Speaker meets Chairwoman of Council of Federat ..

FNC Speaker meets Chairwoman of Council of Federation of Russia

59 minutes ago
 UAE philanthropist donates AED10 million to Life E ..

UAE philanthropist donates AED10 million to Life Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 Ghitha Holding leverages SAP business AI for digit ..

Ghitha Holding leverages SAP business AI for digital transformation

1 hour ago
 Arab League honours Fujairah Crown Prince with Lea ..

Arab League honours Fujairah Crown Prince with Leading Arab Personality Award in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports