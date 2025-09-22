Open Menu

Uraan Futsal 5-A-Side Cup To Start From September 23

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 22, 2025 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The highly anticipated Uraan Futsal 5-A-Side Cup is set to begin on September 23rd at the KHA Arena, opposite Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology.

The tournament will feature 8 competitive teams, showcasing the city’s rising futsal talent in an exciting battle for glory, said a news release on Monday.

The event is being organized by AAVA sports Management Company, which aims to promote and strengthen the culture of futsal and football in Karachi through professional and well-managed tournaments.

Sports enthusiasts are encouraged to attend and support young talent as the competition promises action-packed matches and thrilling performances.

