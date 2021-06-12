Uran in Swiss reckoning after high stakes time-trial win

Colombian Rigoberto Uran burst back into contention at the Tour de Suisse on Saturday with a sizzling time-trial win ahead of a last-day showdown in the Alps

Andermatt, Switzerland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Colombian Rigoberto Uran burst back into contention at the Tour de Suisse on Saturday with a sizzling time-trial win ahead of a last-day showdown in the Alps.

Ineos Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz was fourth fastest to retain the overall lead after the peculiar, high-altitude 23km time-trial with a 6.

5 percent gradient ascent that peaked at 2,046m followed by a similar descent.

Uran was quickest to the summit of the Oberalp pass and then went all out in a high-stakes descent to set up a tense finale Sunday on a stage that includes three peaks and 40km of climbing.

The 34-year-old Uran trails Carapaz by just 17 seconds.

French world champion Julian Alaphilippe was second on the day to stay in contention, but is expected to leave the race as his partner is about to give birth.