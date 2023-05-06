Urawa claim title to finish Asian Champions League odyssey

Urawa Red Diamonds coach Maciej Skorza said the wait was worth it after the Japanese side won the Asian Champions League on Saturday almost nine months after reaching the final

Saitama, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Urawa Red Diamonds coach Maciej Skorza said the wait was worth it after the Japanese side won the Asian Champions League on Saturday almost nine months after reaching the final.

Urawa lifted the trophy for a third time after beating Saudi Arabia's defending champions Al Hilal 1-0 at home in the second leg of the final, giving them a 2-1 aggregate win one week after drawing the opener 1-1 in Riyadh.

The final marked the end of a 2022 competition that began in March last year and was delayed by the winter World Cup in Qatar and travel complications arising from the pandemic.

Urawa beat South Korea's Jeonbuk Motors in the semi-finals in August last year but Skorza -- who only arrived at the club in January -- was happy to finally finish the job.

"From the beginning of our preparation at our training camp, I was thinking about it and trying to prepare the team for this very difficult stage," said the Pole.

"It's just amazing -- it's difficult to find a way to describe this feeling." An own goal by Al Hilal's Andre Carrillo early in the second half made the difference in front of almost 55,000 fans in Saitama, north of Tokyo.

Al Hilal dominated possession in the first half but Urawa held firm and forced the lead when Marius Hoibraten's 48th-minute header forced Carrillo into a mistake amid strong winds.

The final whistle sparked wild celebrations among a crowd known for being Japan's most boisterous supporters.

Urawa captain Hiroki Sakai, who was named player of the tournament, said the fans had created "a special atmosphere" and urged his team-mates to give them more to celebrate in the months to come.

"Whether they continue to support us is all up to us," said the defender.

"We still have league and cup games to come and if we keep winning then they will support us, but we can't take them for granted."