UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Urooj Mumtaz Reflects On Pakistan's ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 08:23 PM

Urooj Mumtaz reflects on Pakistan's ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 campaign

The Pakistan Cricket Board today advised its national women’s team not to lose heart after their failure to qualify for their maiden semi-final in an ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020) The Pakistan Cricket Board today advised its national women’s team not to lose heart after their failure to qualify for their maiden semi-final in an ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Seventh-ranked Pakistan clinically defeated 2016 champions and fifth-ranked West Indies in their opener, but then lost back-to-back matches against number-two ranked 2007 champions England and sixth-ranked South Africa.

Pakistan’s final league match in Group-B against Thailand was washed out after the 11th ranked had set the green shirts a 151-run target.

Urooj Mumtaz, Chair of the women’s selection committee said: “The impressive eight-wicket victory against the West Indies, had given all of us the hope that the Pakistan national women's team will qualify for the semi-finals. So, from that perspective, it was disappointing to see the girls finish with three points.

“The absence of the captain, Bismah Maroof, for the South Africa fixture due to a communitive fracture in her right thumb affected the team's combination and moral. Bismah brings vast experience and stability in the batting line along with impressive qualities as a leader, both of which were severely missed in the remaining games.

“Nevertheless, we are satisfied to see that the girls are continuing to progress by making strides in the upward direction.

The experience and exposure gained from this tournament will certainly help the players improve further and narrow the gap with the top sides.”

Pakistan’s eight-wicket victory over the West Indies was only their seventh in 28 matches in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup since 2009. Their previous wins were against India (2012 and 2016), Ireland (2014 and 2018), Sri Lanka (2014) and Bangladesh (2016).

“In the 50-over ICC Women's Championship 2017-2020, Pakistan are fifth on the points table - ahead of New Zealand and the West Indies. So, overall there has been an improvement in the standard of women's cricket and with the investment the PCB is making at the grassroots level and the opportunities being offered at the international level, we remain optimistic that soon Pakistan will become a top competitive side.

“During the tournament, Nida Dar and Javeria Khan became third and fourth Pakistan woman cricketers to complete a century of T20Is after Bismah and Sana Mir. On behalf of the PCB, I want to congratulate both on their achievements and I am sure they will continue to serve the country with distinction in years to come," former captain Urooj Mumtaz said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Century T20 World Thailand ICC Bangladesh Sri Lanka PCB Progress Ireland South Africa Women 2016 2018 Moral All From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy’s major maritime exercise SEASPARK ..

7 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s GDP set to rise to AED1.5 trillion in 2 ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Businessman Deripaska Sues Opposition Lead ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Communications Watchdog Accuses BBC World ..

4 minutes ago

Abrar ul Haq visits Islamabad Chamber of Commerce ..

4 minutes ago

Iran's enriched uranium stocks over 5 times higher ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.