Uruguay-Peru Copa America quarter-final heads to penalties

Salvador, Brazil, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Uruguay had three goals ruled out for offside as their Copa America quarter-final against Peru on Saturday ended 0-0, sending the tie to penalties.

It was the third Copa quarter-final to be decided on spot-kicks after a goalless draw.

Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez all put the ball in the net, only to be denied by a linesman's flag.

Brazil beat Paraguay on spot-kicks on Thursday and champions Chile did likewise to knock out Colombia on Friday.

The only quarter-final to feature any goals saw Argentina defeat Venezuela 2-0 on Friday.

The winners of this tie will face Chile in the semi-final on Wednesday, while hosts Brazil take on Argentina the day before.