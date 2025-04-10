Urvashi Rautela Sparks New Debate By Comparing Herself With Shah Rukh Khan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 10, 2025 | 02:42 PM
Actress says she is fully immersed in her work, If people say, then people also say that after Shah Rukh Khan, Urvashi Rautela is best promoter
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2025) Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, known for her bold statements, on Thursday sparked a new debate by comparing herself to Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan.
In a recent interview with Indian media, Urvashi was asked, “What would you say to people who call you self-absorbed?”
In response, the actress said, “I’m fully immersed in my work. If people are saying that, then people also say that after Shah Rukh Khan, Urvashi Rautela is the best promoter.”
Speaking about her film Daaku Maharaaj, Urvashi boldly claimed, “Daaku Maharaaj is one of the highest-grossing films of 2025, and thanks to it, I became IMDB’s No.
1 star.”
Her statement has angered Shah Rukh Khan’s fans, with some social media users accusing her of making such remarks just to stay in the news while others mocked her for the comparison.
It may be mentioned here that Daaku Maharaaj was released on January 12, 2025, and starred Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal and Shraddha Srinath in lead roles.
The recent Indian media reported that Urvashi was reportedly paid 30 million rupees (INR 3 crore) for just a 3-minute appearance in the film.
