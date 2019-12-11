US Athletes Plan to Protest Against Russians Athletes at Tokyo Olympics - Reports

US athletes plan to protest Russian athletes' participation in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, even if they compete as neutral athletes, UK tabloid Daily Mail reported

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Monday banned Russia from hosting or participating in international sporting events for four years over alleged data manipulation of athletes' test samples during doping probes. Only Russian athletes confirmed to be clean will be allowed to compete, and even then only under a neutral status � without the flag or national anthem.

Unnamed "leading" US stars may refuse to share the podium with Russian athletes who are set to compete in Tokyo under neutral colors if they are able to prove they are clean of doping, according to the sports subsidiary of the tabloid's article published on Tuesday.

Without citing any sources, the Daily Mail reported that while some athletes advocated speaking out publicly against Russian involvement, others are prepared to make symbolic protests and refuse to take to the podium and collect their medals.

Such actions risk drawing the ire of the international and US Olympic committees as any sort of political demonstrations is banned at the Games.

Following Monday's ruling, head of the US Anti-Doping Agency Travis Tygart regarded the punishment as "weak" and called for barring all Russian athletes from the Tokyo Olympics.