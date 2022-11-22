US Basketball Player Griner Has No Complains About Russian Prison Conditions - Ombudsman

US basketball player Brittney Griner, who is serving a sentence in Russia's Mordovia Region, has not filed any complaints about conditions in the prison, Commissioner for Human Rights in Mordovia Valery Levin told Sputnik on Tuesday

"There have been no complaints from her (Griner), her lawyers and relatives to the commissioner. A meeting with the convicted Griner will be scheduled if there are appeals in her interests," the ombudsman said.

Last week, Griner's defense visited her in penal colony 2 in Mordovia.

Lawyer Maria Blagovolina told Sputnik that her client "is coping as best she can and trying to hang in there and adjust to her new environment."

Griner was sentenced in Russia to nine years in jail and a fine of 1 million rubles ($16,576) in early August on charges of bringing drugs illegally into the country. She was caught trying to bring vape cartridges with hashish oil in her luggage in February. The basketball player pleaded guilty but insisted that she did not intend to break the law.