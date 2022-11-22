UrduPoint.com

US Basketball Player Griner Has No Complains About Russian Prison Conditions - Ombudsman

Muhammad Rameez Published November 22, 2022 | 07:35 PM

US Basketball Player Griner Has No Complains About Russian Prison Conditions - Ombudsman

US basketball player Brittney Griner, who is serving a sentence in Russia's Mordovia Region, has not filed any complaints about conditions in the prison, Commissioner for Human Rights in Mordovia Valery Levin told Sputnik on Tuesday

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) US basketball player Brittney Griner, who is serving a sentence in Russia's Mordovia Region, has not filed any complaints about conditions in the prison, Commissioner for Human Rights in Mordovia Valery Levin told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"There have been no complaints from her (Griner), her lawyers and relatives to the commissioner. A meeting with the convicted Griner will be scheduled if there are appeals in her interests," the ombudsman said.

Last week, Griner's defense visited her in penal colony 2 in Mordovia.

Lawyer Maria Blagovolina told Sputnik that her client "is coping as best she can and trying to hang in there and adjust to her new environment."

Griner was sentenced in Russia to nine years in jail and a fine of 1 million rubles ($16,576) in early August on charges of bringing drugs illegally into the country. She was caught trying to bring vape cartridges with hashish oil in her luggage in February. The basketball player pleaded guilty but insisted that she did not intend to break the law.

Related Topics

Russia Drugs Jail Lawyers Oil Fine Levin February August From Best Million Vaping

Recent Stories

CDA removes encroachments from various areas of c ..

CDA removes encroachments from various areas of city

2 minutes ago
 Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar o ..

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar organizes climate change confer ..

2 minutes ago
 ADC visits central jail Peshawar; chairs Steering ..

ADC visits central jail Peshawar; chairs Steering committee meeting

2 minutes ago
 Astana Talks on Syria Between Russia, Turkey, Iran ..

Astana Talks on Syria Between Russia, Turkey, Iran Underway Following Turkish Ai ..

5 minutes ago
 Sweden's Ericsson Announces 10-Year Multi-Million- ..

Sweden's Ericsson Announces 10-Year Multi-Million-Pound 6G Research Investment i ..

5 minutes ago
 12000 women mentored under 'Pakistan Million Women ..

12000 women mentored under 'Pakistan Million Women Mentors Initiative'

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.