MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The United States beat Canada in the final of the 2021 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship.

The match in Edmonton, Canada, ended 2-0 (1-0, 1-0, 0-0) in favor of the Americans.

The goals were scored by Alex Turcotte (14th minute) and Trevor Zegras (21st).