UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Book Football Friendly Against Wales In Cardiff

Muhammad Rameez 38 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 11:24 PM

US book football friendly against Wales in Cardiff

The United States will make a first-ever visit to Wales for a friendly in March to complete a two-match European trip ahead of 2022 World Cup qualifying later this year

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The United States will make a first-ever visit to Wales for a friendly in March to complete a two-match European trip ahead of 2022 World Cup qualifying later this year.

The Americans will face the Netherlands on March 26 at Eindhoven in an already-scheduled match, then play the Welsh in Cardiff on March 30.

The Dutch are 14th in the latest FIFA rankings with Wales and the USA level in 22nd. The US beat the Welsh 2-0 in 2003 at San Jose, California, in their only prior meeting.

Wales, coached by Manchester United great Ryan Giggs and led by four-time UEFA Champions League winner Gareth Bale, are preparing for this year's European Championship. They were drawn into Group A along with Italy, Turkey and Switzerland.

"One of the important parts of continuing to develop this group is the opportunity to play against high-level opponents away from home," US coach Gregg Berhalter said.

"(It) will be a good chance to compete as we build toward important competitions in the summer and fall."The US squad, revamped since failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, will compete in the CONCACAF Nations League playoffs in June, facing Honduras in a semi-final with hopes of playing Mexico or Costa Rica in the final.

The Americans will launch World Cup qualifying in September, with the North American region's six highest-ranked countries in June playing two matches each in September, October and November as part of a 10-match round robin for each team.

Related Topics

USA World Turkey Visit FIFA San Jose Eindhoven Cardiff Wales Italy United States Switzerland Costa Rica Mexico Netherlands Honduras Manchester United March June September October November 2018 From Coach

Recent Stories

Depression in older adults with high BP may delay ..

38 seconds ago

VC Bahauddin Zakariya University deputes chairman ..

41 seconds ago

Governor Cuomo Describes 4 Deaths From Vaping in N ..

42 seconds ago

Drowning man rescued in Multan

44 seconds ago

Iranian, Canadian Foreign Ministers Discuss Ukrain ..

34 minutes ago

Uplift projects worth over Rs 18 bln underway: Min ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.