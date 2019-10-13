US boxer Day hospitalized after big knockout

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :US fighter Patrick Day was hospitalized after a brutal knockout by unbeaten Charles Conwell in a super welterweight bout in Chicago on Saturday.

Fight broadcaster DAZN reported Day, who was taken from the ring on a stretcher, did not regain consciousness before leaving the Wintrust Arena and had a seizure as he was put in an ambulance.

Conwell had dropped 27-year-old Day in the fourth and eighth rounds and knocked him out with a massive left hook in the 10th round.

The fight was on the undercard of Russian Dmitry Bivol's World Boxing Association light-heavyweight world title defense against Lenin Castillo.

The co-feature on the card is former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk's heavyweight debut against Chazz Witherspoon.