UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Boxing Trainer Suffers 'horrible Attack' During Flint Weigh-in

Zeeshan Mehtab 53 seconds ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 09:30 AM

US boxing trainer suffers 'horrible attack' during Flint weigh-in

Los Angeles, Oct 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :A prominent US boxing trainer was in hospital Friday night with head injuries after being viciously assaulted at a weigh-in in Flint, Michigan.

James Ali Bashir was punched from behind and knocked unconscious during the weigh-in at the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center, US media reported.

The TMZ.com website said Michigan police have a suspect in custody but they did not provide any details.

Bashir was seen arguing with an unidentified person earlier in the weigh-in.

Bashir was at the weigh-in with his Croatian boxer Ivana Habazin who was scheduled to fight American Claressa Shields in a female contest on the Saturday night card.

The World Boxing Council said Friday night that the Habazin-Shields fight has been cancelled and that law enforcement officials were investigating.

"The WBC strongly condemns any act of violence in any event related to our sport, and specially the horrible attack which took place in an official activity surrounding this event," the WBC said in a statement released on Twitter.

"The WBC will monitor the investigation and resolution of the case, and will then determine if an actionable WBC violation of any WBC Rule, Regulation or Code of Ethics took place." Bashir is well known in the boxing world, having trained under trainer Emanuel Steward for close to two decades.

The New Jersey native has worked with boxers like former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, Monte Barrett, Shannon Briggs and Jameel McCline.

It was not clear if the bout between Shields (9-0, 2 KOs) and Habazin (20-3, 7 KOs) would be rescheduled at a later date.

The rest of Saturday's fight card is expected to go ahead as planned.

Related Topics

Attack Resolution World Police Twitter Shannon Flint Media Event From Boxing Boxer

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

No issue looms larger on global stage than trade: ..

10 hours ago

Golf: Spanish Open scores

9 hours ago

Punjab Food Authority to start sampling of beverag ..

9 hours ago

Anti-Corruption Establishment launches crackdown a ..

9 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad for gearing up anti- ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.