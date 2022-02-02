The National Football League (NFL) club from Washington, DC announced in a statement on Wednesday that it has changed its name to "Washington Commanders."

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The National Football League (NFL) club from Washington, DC announced in a statement on Wednesday that it has changed its name to "Washington Commanders."

"Going into our 90th year, we are excited to celebrate the history of the Burgundy and Gold while also paving the way for new traditions as the Washington Commanders," the statement said.

The club's officials explained that in the process of selecting a new name they received more than 40,000 submissions from fans and conducted numerous surveys and focus groups, the statement said.

"(T)his 18-month rebrand process has been a collaborative effort with our fans, alumni, players and local DMV community, all leading to today as we embark on a new chapter in our legacy as the Washington Commanders," the club co-owner Tanya Snyder said.

The club's officials have started celebrating the new name, logo and brand and are organizing a variety of surprise events in the US capital area to bring the new brand to the fans, the statement added.

Some of the live events and digital experiences will include branded cars that will canvas the area to surprise fans with visits from alumni handing out swag and new team gear, according to the statement.

The team's initial name and logo - Washington Redskins - have long been a source of controversy, given that they were regarded by many as being derogatory to Native Americans.