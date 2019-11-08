UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Captain Woods Will Play In Presidents Cup

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 08:30 AM

US captain Woods will play in Presidents Cup

Los Angeles, Nov 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Tiger Woods will be a playing captain when he leads the United States against an International team in the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne next month.

Woods, who claimed his 15th major title at the Masters in April and won his 82nd US PGA Tour title at the Zozo Championship in Japan in October, named himself among four captain's picks for the 12-man team on Thursday, along with US Open champion Gary Woodland, former Masters champion Patrick Reed and Tony Finau.

Woods will be the first playing captain in the Presidents Cup since American Hale Irwin in the inaugural edition in 1994.

The US superstar admitted in a conference call to announce his captain's selections that piloting the team and playing would be "a lot of work."But the decision had been widely expected since his victory at the Zozo Championship -- his first outing since arthroscopic knee surgery two months ago.

The Presidents Cup, a match play event modelled on the Ryder Cup that pits a non-European International team against the Americans, will be held December 12-15 at Royal Melbourne.

Related Topics

Melbourne Gary Japan United States Tiger Woods April October December Event US Open

Recent Stories

National Festival for Tolerance and Human Fraterni ..

8 hours ago

9 hours ago

India&#039;s Prime Minister congratulates Khliafa ..

9 hours ago

Sultan Al Jaber attends German Embassy's National ..

10 hours ago

US Opens Bahrain Command Center for Military Ships ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives South African Foreign ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.