US Charges Russia's Feliks Medvedev With Money Laundering, Illegally Transmitting $150Mln

Published May 01, 2023

US Charges Russia's Feliks Medvedev With Money Laundering, Illegally Transmitting $150Mln

The United States charged Russian national Felix Medvedev with money laundering and illegally transmitting over $150 million, the Department of Justice said in a statement on Monday

"Feliks Medvedev has been indicted on one count of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business and 39 counts of money laundering," the statement said.

US Attorney Ryan Buchanan said Medvedev allegedly used the American banking system to illegally transmit more than $150 million, according to the statement.

"Feliks Medvedev has been indicted on one count of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business and 39 counts of money laundering," the statement said.

US Attorney Ryan Buchanan said Medvedev allegedly used the American banking system to illegally transmit more than $150 million, according to the statement.

