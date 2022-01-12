US Charges Texas Therapist With Distributing Doping Drugs to 2020 Olympics Athletes

Federal authorities have charged a naturopath and physical therapist in El Paso, Texas with distributing multiple performance drugs to athletes seeking to compete in the Tokyo Olympic Games that were held last year, the Department of Justice said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Federal authorities have charged a naturopath and physical therapist in El Paso, Texas with distributing multiple performance drugs to athletes seeking to compete in the Tokyo Olympic Games that were held last year, the Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

"The complaint .

.. alleges that Eric Lira, a 'naturopathic' therapist operating principally in the area of El Paso, Texas, obtained various performance enhancing drugs (PEDs) and distributed those PEDs to certain athletes in advance of, and for the purpose of cheating at, the 2020 Olympic Games held in Tokyo in the summer of 2021," the press release said.