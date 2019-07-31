UrduPoint.com
US Coach Ellis Resigns After Second Women's World Cup Win

Muhammad Rameez 10 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 02:10 AM

US coach Ellis resigns after second Women's World Cup win

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Jill Ellis, who coached the United States to a second consecutive Women's World Cup title earlier this month, will step down after her team's US Victory Tour in early October, US Soccer announced Tuesday.

The Americans beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the final on July 7 in France to defend the crown they captured four years earlier in Canada.

