Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Jill Ellis, who coached the United States to a second consecutive Women's World Cup title earlier this month, will step down after her team's US Victory Tour in early October, US Soccer announced Tuesday.

The Americans beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the final on July 7 in France to defend the crown they captured four years earlier in Canada.