UrduPoint.com

US Coach To Make 'judgement Call' Over Pulisic Role

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 09:10 AM

US coach to make 'judgement call' over Pulisic role

Kingston, Jamaica, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :United States coach Gregg Berhalter says he will make a "judgement call" over whether or not to start Christian Pulisic in Tuesday's 2022 World Cup qualifier against Jamaica.

Chelsea star Pulisic made a dramatic return to international duty last Friday after a two-month injury absence, scoring the crucial opening goal after coming on as a substitute in a 2-0 victory over Mexico.

That win left the United States on top of the standings in the final round of qualifiers for Central America, North America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF).

Three more points against Jamaica on Tuesday would put Berhalter's side firmly on course for a place at the Qatar finals heading into the final stretch of qualifying fixtures.

While Pulisic's introduction against Mexico changed the game, Berhalter says he is yet to decide if the 23-year-old forward, who has only just returned to fitness after a niggling ankle injury, will start on Tuesday.

"It comes down to a judgement call, and how we feel he can best affect the opponent," Berhalter said Monday when asked about Pulisic's status.

"We could have started him against Mexico but we didn't want to because we knew he couldn't go the full 90 minutes. It's going to be a similar type of question that we have to ask for this game.

"If we do start him how much time can he play and what does that look like for the game and getting the result? "It's still up in the air.

He trained yesterday and he'll train today, so we'll see." Berhalter will need to make at least two changes to his starting line-up, with Weston McKennie and Miles Robinson both suspended.

Berhalter meanwhile has been busy refocusing his squad on the task in hand against Jamaica after the euphoria of Friday's win over arch rivals Mexico in Cincinnati.

"For us, our big picture is qualifying for the World Cup," Berhalter said. "The Mexico game put us closer, and the Jamaica game can put us even closer. For us it's a massive game.

"After the team meeting yesterday I said: 'As soon as we walk out of this room, Mexico's in the rear-view mirror.' Now we have to get ready for Jamaica." Jamaica are in sixth place in the CONCACAF standings with six points from seven games, five points adrift of the qualifying places.

The Reggae Boyz drew 1-1 with El Salvador on Friday, when only a 90th-minute Alex Roldan goal denied the Jamaicans a precious away win.

Berhalter is wary of the threat posed by Jamaica's in-form West Ham forward Michael Antonio and Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey, but is confident the US can also cause problems for the hosts.

"It's also a matter of what we can do," Berhalter said. "How can we pull them apart and get behind them? We want to be aggressive in this game and pull them out of position to take advantage of the spaces that open up for us."

Related Topics

World Qatar Leon Cincinnati El Salvador Jamaica United States Mexico Christian From Best Top Coach

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th November 2021

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits Pavilion of Oman at Expo 202 ..

Saif bin Zayed visits Pavilion of Oman at Expo 2020 Dubai

8 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow 2021

Maktoum bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow 2021

8 hours ago
 KSA, China desire to invest in Pakistan: Tarin

KSA, China desire to invest in Pakistan: Tarin

9 hours ago
 Putin Told Macron About Advisability of Direct EU- ..

Putin Told Macron About Advisability of Direct EU-Belarus Dialogue on Migrants

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi lights up in blue for diabetes awareness

Abu Dhabi lights up in blue for diabetes awareness

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.