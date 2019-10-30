US college authorities approve plan for athlete compensation

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :United States college authorities on Tuesday approved plans allowing athletes to profit from their Names, images and likenesses in a landmark decision set to revolutionise the lucrative world of collegiate sport.

The powerful National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) said in a statement it had directed its three divisions to update rules and bylaws governing athlete compensation to reflect the 21st century.

"We must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes," NCAA board chairman Michael Drake said in a statement following a meeting in Atlanta. "Additional flexibility in this area can and must continue to support college sports as a part of higher education." The NCAA announcement comes less than a month after California governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill allowing college athletes to hire agents and make money from endorsements.

The California legislation is not due to come into effect until 2023. Newsom said last month he hoped the legislation would prompt other states to follow suit.

College sports are hugely popular in the United States, with basketball and American football teams garnering national news coverage as well as primetime television viewing.

Games are regularly played before packed out stadiums, while college coaches can often command salaries of several million Dollars per year.

Many college gridiron coaches earn salaries higher than their counterparts in the professional NFL.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney recently inked a 10-year deal which will see him paid a record $93 million through 2028.

Yet the athletes whose performances drive the money-spinning world of college sports are strictly forbidden from being paid to play, or from earning money from activities associated with their athletic prowess.

- 'A beautiful day' - The NCAA's rule change announced Tuesday paves the way for athletes to appear in commercials, adverts and video games.

It also potentially allows athletes to earn royalties from college merchandise bearing their individual names.

NBA superstar LeBron James, who has spoken out in support of the California legislation, welcomed the NCAA's announcement on Tuesday.

"Its a beautiful day for all college athletes going forward from this day on!" James wrote on Twitter. "Not a victory but a start!" But US Presidential election hopeful Andrew Yang, who is running for the Democratic nomination, said the NCAA's move was "not enough.

"The NCAA operates a billion-dollar business and the athletes deserve their fair share of that value, particularly as they are the ones putting themselves out there on the field," Yang wrote.

In announcing its board decision on Tuesday, the NCAA said athletes would be allowed to earn compensation "in a manner consistent with the collegiate model." The college sporting body said a working group which included student-athletes, athletics directors and NCAA officials past and present would continue gathering feedback until next April.

The three divisions of US college sports had been asked to create any new rules beginning immediately, but no later than January 2021.

The NCAA said the new rules should follow several key principles, notably that athletes should continue to be barred from compensation for athletics performance or participation.

The guidelines should also reaffirm that "student-athletes are students first and not employees of the university.""As a national governing body, the NCAA is uniquely positioned to modify its rules to ensure fairness and a level playing field for student-athletes," NCAA President Mark Emmert said. "The board's action today creates a path to enhance opportunities for student-athletes while ensuring they compete against students and not professionals."