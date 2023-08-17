U.S. Consul General calls on Chairman Management Committee Zaka Ashraf

U.S. Consul General William K. Makaniol, accompanied by his wife, paid a courtesy visit to Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf at the Gaddafi Stadium, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ):U.S. Consul General William K. Makaniol, accompanied by his wife, paid a courtesy visit to Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf at the Gaddafi Stadium, here on Thursday.

The meeting was held as part of farewell meetings for the U.S Consul General, whose two-year term is coming to an end.

The meeting was held in a cordial manner, wherein as a gesture of solidarity, the U.S. Consul General pledged the support of the United States Government for the handicapped cricket team in Pakistan.

Zaka Ashraf extended his best wishes to the U.S. Consul General for his future endeavours, and emphasised the significance of sports diplomacy in developing good relations between both countries.

In return, the U.S. Consul General expressed his wishes to Zaka Ashraf and the PCB for the upcoming events.