Open Menu

U.S. Consul General Calls On Chairman Management Committee Zaka Ashraf

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 17, 2023 | 06:57 PM

U.S. Consul General calls on Chairman Management Committee Zaka Ashraf

U.S. Consul General William K. Makaniol, accompanied by his wife, paid a courtesy visit to Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf at the Gaddafi Stadium, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ):U.S. Consul General William K. Makaniol, accompanied by his wife, paid a courtesy visit to Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf at the Gaddafi Stadium, here on Thursday.

The meeting was held as part of farewell meetings for the U.S Consul General, whose two-year term is coming to an end.

The meeting was held in a cordial manner, wherein as a gesture of solidarity, the U.S. Consul General pledged the support of the United States Government for the handicapped cricket team in Pakistan.

Zaka Ashraf extended his best wishes to the U.S. Consul General for his future endeavours, and emphasised the significance of sports diplomacy in developing good relations between both countries.

In return, the U.S. Consul General expressed his wishes to Zaka Ashraf and the PCB for the upcoming events.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Sports Zaka Ashraf PCB Visit Wife United States Government Best

Recent Stories

Suspension of PHF office-bearers not to affect nat ..

Suspension of PHF office-bearers not to affect national team's preparations for ..

30 minutes ago
 Karachi Police chief chairs meeting regarding impr ..

Karachi Police chief chairs meeting regarding improvement in investigation depar ..

30 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Shah Mehmood, Asad Uma ..

ATC extends interim bail of Shah Mehmood, Asad Umar in May-9 vandalism cases

30 minutes ago
 IHC issues written order regarding hearing of plea ..

IHC issues written order regarding hearing of plea about OGRA chairman

30 minutes ago
 CM condoles death of additional secretary's mothe ..

CM condoles death of additional secretary's mother

30 minutes ago
 Falconers of the world meet in Abu Dhabi for new f ..

Falconers of the world meet in Abu Dhabi for new falcon auction

41 minutes ago
Sharif Tahir applauded for receiving Presidential ..

Sharif Tahir applauded for receiving Presidential Pride of Performance Award

35 minutes ago
 Ashrafi visits church in Lahore, expresses solidar ..

Ashrafi visits church in Lahore, expresses solidarity with Christian community

35 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews monthly progress of PCP

Meeting reviews monthly progress of PCP

35 minutes ago
 AC inspects markets, check vegetables, fruits pric ..

AC inspects markets, check vegetables, fruits prices

43 minutes ago
 Walmart raises 2024 forecast after 'strong' quarte ..

Walmart raises 2024 forecast after 'strong' quarter

43 minutes ago
 Six international cricketers to attend PCB Level-2 ..

Six international cricketers to attend PCB Level-2 Cricket Coach course

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports