Open Menu

U.S. Consul General Calls On Chairman Management Committee Zaka Ashraf In Lahore

Ijaz Ahmad Published August 18, 2023 | 08:40 PM

U.S. Consul General calls on Chairman Management Committee Zaka Ashraf in Lahore

The U.S. Consul General William K. Makaneole, accompanied by his wife, paid a courtesy visit to Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee Chairman Mr Zaka Ashraf today at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023) The U.S. Consul General William K. Makaneole, accompanied by his wife, paid a courtesy visit to Pakistan Cricket board Management Committee Chairman Mr Zaka Ashraf today at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The meeting was held as part of farewell meetings for the U.S Consul General, whose two-year term is coming to an end.

The meeting was held in a cordial manner, where in a gesture of solidarity, the U.S. Consul General pledged the support of the United States Government for the handicapped cricket team in Pakistan.

Mr. Zaka Ashraf extended his best wishes to the U.S. Consul General for his future endeavours, and emphasised the significance of sports diplomacy in developing good relations between both countries.

In return, the U.S. Consul General expressed his wishes to Zaka Ashraf and the PCB for the upcoming events.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore Sports Zaka Ashraf PCB Visit Wife United States Government Best

Recent Stories

Cricket wave to hit United States with US Masters ..

Cricket wave to hit United States with US Masters T10

32 minutes ago
 2nd edition of Liwa Date Festival and Auction to s ..

2nd edition of Liwa Date Festival and Auction to start on September 21

1 hour ago
 Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea agai ..

Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea against NAB amendments

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in firs ..

Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in first half of this Year

3 hours ago
 Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger inj ..

Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger injury

3 hours ago
 Emirati investments in Ethiopia totalled US$2.9 bi ..

Emirati investments in Ethiopia totalled US$2.9 billion at end of 2022: Thani Al ..

3 hours ago
Dubai’s International Humanitarian City holds ga ..

Dubai’s International Humanitarian City holds gathering to mark World Humanita ..

3 hours ago
 UAE a key player in supporting international human ..

UAE a key player in supporting international humanitarian action: Hamdan bin Zay ..

3 hours ago
 Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on ..

Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on body of Sheikh Saud bin Abdul ..

4 hours ago
 Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for ..

Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for trial, LHC informed

5 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

5 hours ago
 Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker fi ..

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker finance minister

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports