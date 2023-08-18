Open Menu

U.S. Consul General Calls On PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 18, 2023 | 01:45 PM

U.S. Consul General calls on PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf

 U.S. Consul General William K. Makaniol  has expressed his wishes to Zaka Ashraf and the PCB for the upcoming events.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2023) The U.S. Consul General William K. Makaniol, accompanied by his wife, paid a courtesy visit to Pakistan Cricket board Management Committee Chairman Mr Zaka Ashraf today at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The meeting was held as part of farewell meetings for the U.S Consul General, whose two-year term is coming to an end.

The meeting was held in a cordial manner, where in a gesture of solidarity, the U.S. Consul General pledged the support of the United States Government for the handicapped cricket team in Pakistan.

Mr. Zaka Ashraf extended his best wishes to the U.S. Consul General for his future endeavours, and emphasised the significance of sports diplomacy in developing good relations between both countries.

In return, the U.S. Consul General expressed his wishes to Zaka Ashraf and the PCB for the upcoming events.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore Sports Zaka Ashraf PCB Visit Wife United States Government Best

Recent Stories

Ali Mardan Domki chosen as Balochistan caretaker C ..

Ali Mardan Domki chosen as Balochistan caretaker CM

6 minutes ago
 Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partnersh ..

Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partnership to Flights to and from Mont ..

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) has rel ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) has released the data of arrival in c ..

28 minutes ago
 Caretaker Govt to assist ECP in conducting fair po ..

Caretaker Govt to assist ECP in conducting fair polls: Info Minister

2 hours ago
 ECP's delimitation schedule points to election del ..

ECP's delimitation schedule points to election delay

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2023

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Kurdistan ..

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq

13 hours ago
 Wasi for boosting tourism in Pakistan

Wasi for boosting tourism in Pakistan

14 hours ago
 ECP halts NOC issuance for new housing societies, ..

ECP halts NOC issuance for new housing societies, demands commission's clearance ..

14 hours ago
 Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker fi ..

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker finance minister

14 hours ago
 Strong quake rattles Colombian capital

Strong quake rattles Colombian capital

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports