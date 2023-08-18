U.S. Consul General calls on PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2023) The U.S. Consul General William K. Makaniol, accompanied by his wife, paid a courtesy visit to Pakistan Cricket board Management Committee Chairman Mr Zaka Ashraf today at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The meeting was held as part of farewell meetings for the U.S Consul General, whose two-year term is coming to an end.

The meeting was held in a cordial manner, where in a gesture of solidarity, the U.S. Consul General pledged the support of the United States Government for the handicapped cricket team in Pakistan.

Mr. Zaka Ashraf extended his best wishes to the U.S. Consul General for his future endeavours, and emphasised the significance of sports diplomacy in developing good relations between both countries.

In return, the U.S. Consul General expressed his wishes to Zaka Ashraf and the PCB for the upcoming events.