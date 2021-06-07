US Consulting With Allies on Olympics in China to Establish Shared Approach - Blinken

The United States is consulting with its allies to work out a shared stance concerning the participation in 2022 Olympics in China in view of the alleged human rights violations of Uyghurs, the Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The United States is consulting with its allies to work out a shared stance concerning the participation in 2022 Olympics in China in view of the alleged human rights violations of Uyghurs, the Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"With regard to the [2022 Winter] Olympics [in China], we are consulting closely with other countries, with allies, with partners to make sure that we understand what the common concerns are and, ideally, to establish a shared approach. So, more on that in the weeks to come," Blinken said during a House Foreign Affairs Committee budgetary hearing.

A number of US congressmen have called upon the international community to either move the Olympics to another country or to organize a diplomatic boycott of the games as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi proposed to do in May.

In April, the White House said it was not discussing with allies plans for a joint boycott of the 2022 Olympics.

In March, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials and one entity for alleged human rights violations in the Xinjiang region of China.