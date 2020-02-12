UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Cricket Team Equal Record Lowest ODI Total Of 35

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:20 PM

US cricket team equal record lowest ODI total of 35

The United States were bowled out for 35 by Nepal on Wednesday and joined Zimbabwe in making the lowest total in a 50 over international

Kathmandu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The United States were bowled out for 35 by Nepal on Wednesday and joined Zimbabwe in making the lowest total in a 50 over international.

Nepal leg spinner Sandeep Lamichhane was wrecker-in-chief, taking six for 16 as the American side were finished off in 12 overs in the World Cup league two match in Kathmandu.

West Indies-born opener Xavier Marshall was the only US batsman to get into double figures, making 16. Spinner Sushan Bhari took the other four wickets for just five runs.

Nepal, playing their first international series on home soil, reached the target in just 5.2 overs after losing both their openers in the second over.

Timil Patel hit a four, a six and a four of straight balls to complete the rout by eight wickets.

Zimbabwe were also bowled out for 35 by Sri Lanka in 2004 at Harare.

The US were awarded ODI status last year after taking part in a World cricket League Division Two event in Namibia. Nepal, the United States and Oman are taking part in the series in Kathmandu.

Related Topics

Cricket World Sri Lanka Oman Kathmandu Harare United States Zimbabwe Namibia Nepal Event

Recent Stories

Another aircraft crashes in Mardan area

25 minutes ago

National Assembly (NA) issues strategic plan 2019- ..

10 minutes ago

3 Kashmiri critically injured by Indian forces fir ..

10 minutes ago

Second Launch of Russia's Angara Rocket Expected i ..

10 minutes ago

Traders demand to end encroachments, shift markets ..

10 minutes ago

NAB moves supplementary reference in Thatha Water ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.