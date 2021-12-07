UrduPoint.com

US Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Olympic Games 'Political Manipulation' - Chinese Embassy

Muhammad Rameez 41 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 03:30 AM

US Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympic Games 'Political Manipulation' - Chinese Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The Biden administration's decision to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing is a political manipulation that has no impact on the success of the event, Chinese Embassy in the US spokesperson Liu Pengyu said in a statement to Sputnik.

"No invitation has been extended to US politicians whatsoever, so this 'diplomatic boycott' simply comes out of nowhere.

Such a pretentious act is only a political manipulation and a grave distortion of the spirit of the Olympic Charter. In fact, no one would care about whether these people come or not, and it has no impact whatsoever on the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics to be successfully held," Liu said o Monday evening.

Earlier in the day, the White House confirmed that the United States will engage in a diplomatic boycott of the event, although US athletes will be allowed to participate.

