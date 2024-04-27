Open Menu

US Diplomats Unveil ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Countdown Clock At Kinnaird College

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 27, 2024 | 03:10 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Four US diplomats in Pakistan led by DCM Andrew Schofer on Saturday unveiled the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 West Indies and USA Countdown Clock at the historic Kinnaird College cricket grounds, marking five weeks to the mega event.

Deputy Chief of Mission, US embassy, Islamabad, Andrew Schofer, US Consul General in Lahore Kristin Hawkins, US Consul General in Karachi Conrad Tribble and US Consul General in Peshawar Shante Moore got together to celebrate the first ICC mega event in the US on the invitation of Kinnaird College Principal Dr. Rukhsana David.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 West Indies and USA countdown clock unveiling was sponsored by the Ali Khan Tareen’s Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP). The Countdown Clock marks the enthusiasm and love of Pakistani fans for the sport – they adore.

DCM Andrew Schofer and CG Kristin Hawkins pressed the button to unveil the countdown clock in the presence of their colleagues from the US Mission. LPP CEO Ali Khan Tareen, a large number of young women cricketers from Southern Punjab and faculty of the Kinnaird College for Women University (KCWU) were also present.

Interestingly, the Countdown Clock has been unveiled the very day the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy has reached Lahore and will be put on display at the Gaddafi Stadium during the PakistanNew Zealand T20I match in the evening.

The US diplomats also played an exhibition cricket match against the Ali Khan Tareen’s team comprising young girls from Southern Punjab and these girls symbolized the bright future of women’s cricket in Pakistan.

DCM Schofer and CG Kristin Hawkins opened the innings for the US diplomats’ team while CG Conrad Tribble stole the show with his power-hitting. He attributed his batting prowess to his baseball skills in his young days.

DCM Andrew Schofer in his remarks said that the US Mission in Pakistan was excited about start of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in five-weeks, adding that they were excited about the Americans learning more about cricket.

The US diplomat admired the Kinnaird College for Women University and the LPP projects for the work they were doing in collaboration with the US Mission in Pakistan to empower young women through sports.

DCM Schofer also hailed the opportunity to spend time with the young athletes and learning vital tips into the basic of how to play cricket.

