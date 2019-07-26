UrduPoint.com
US Embassy In Russia Invites Tennis Player Kuznetsova To Collect Visa

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 07:20 PM

The US Embassy in Moscow on Friday urged tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova to contact the diplomatic mission and collect her entry visa to ensure her participation in an international tennis tournament in Washington

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The US Embassy in Moscow on Friday urged tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova to contact the diplomatic mission and collect her entry visa to ensure her participation in an international tennis tournament in Washington.

On Thursday, Kuznetsova, who won singles at the US Open in 2004 and French Open in 2009, said that she had to pull out of the tournament in Washington because of the visa issues.

The athlete added that the US embassy in Moscow had had her passport since February when she submitted it with her visa application.

"We've seen press reports about tennis player Svetlana #Kuznetsova and her #visa concerns. We have reached out to her directly to make sure she can travel and compete, but no answer. If you're reading this, Svetlana, give us a call - your visa is waiting for you!" embassy's spokesperson Andrea Kalan wrote in her Twitter blog.

