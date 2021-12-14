UrduPoint.com

US Envoy To Germany Nominee Says Will Urge Berlin To Boycott China Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 10:17 PM

Amy Gutmann, a Biden nominee for US ambassador to Germany, told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday that, if confirmed, she will call on Berlin to boycott the upcoming Olympics in China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Amy Gutmann, a Biden nominee for US ambassador to Germany, told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday that, if confirmed, she will call on Berlin to boycott the upcoming Olympics in China.

"I will very much urge Germany in concert with this Committee to join us in boycotting the Olympics, to stand down and speak up against Chinese practices, in alliance," Gutmann said.

On December 6, the White House announced that the US would not send an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics due to alleged human rights violations by China. The move has been supported by several allies, including the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. China responded by saying that attempts to politicize sports violate the Olympic Charter and that the boycott "wins no support and isolates the countries themselves."

