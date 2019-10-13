UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Fighter Day In Coma After Vicious KO: Report

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 11:30 AM

US fighter Day in coma after vicious KO: report

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :American Patrick Day was in a coma after suffering a serious head injury Saturday night following a vicious knockout by unbeaten Charles Conwell during a boxing card in Chicago, US media reported.

The 27-year-old Day was unconscious when he was taken from the ring in a stretcher and loaded onto a waiting ambulance at the Wintrust Arena. Fight broadcaster DAZN said Day suffered a seizure in the ambulance and needed a breathing tube once he arrived at the hospital.

US sports broadcaster ESPN reported that Day had emergency brain surgery and went into a coma, but did not say whether he fell into the coma or it was induced by the doctors.

No details of the head injury were given and the promoter, Matchroom Boxing, did not issue a statement on Saturday night other than to say Day was transported to a local hospital.

"Please pray for Pat!! Come home safe!," Conwell wrote on his social media Twitter account following the fight.

Conwell, a 2016 American Olympian, was dominating the super welterweight fight dropping Day in the fourth and eighth rounds and then landed a right hand in the 10th which caused Day to stumble.

Seconds later he rocked Day with a massive left hook that resulted in Day falling backwards and his head bouncing off the canvas. Referee Celestino Ruiz called off the fight at one minute, 46 seconds of the round.

Day lay on the canvas for several minutes while receiving medical treatment before being removed from the ring.

Day was coming off a loss in June to Carlos Adames in New York. He has 17 wins and four losses and one draw in his pro career which began in 2013.

Day was fighting on the undercard of Russian Dmitry Bivol's World Boxing Association light-heavyweight world title defence against Lenin Castillo.

Related Topics

World Sports Russia Social Media Twitter Chicago New York June 2016 Media From Boxing

Recent Stories

UAE calls for pulling Turkish, other foreign force ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 13, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Local Press: UAE-Saudi assistance to Sudan timely

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Space mission, a flame of hope for Arab world, say ..

11 hours ago

Moulana using madrassa students for political gain ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.