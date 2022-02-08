US Figure Skater Chen Breaks World Record in Short Program at Beijing Olympics

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) US figure skater Nathan Chen set a new world record in the short program of men's singles at the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing on Tuesday.

During his performance, the 32-year-old scored 113.97 points, breaking the record set by Japanese Yuzuru Hanyu at the International Skating Union's Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2020 when he scored 111.82 points.