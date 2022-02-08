UrduPoint.com

US Figure Skater Chen Breaks World Record In Short Program At Beijing Olympics

Muhammad Rameez Published February 08, 2022 | 10:40 AM

US Figure Skater Chen Breaks World Record in Short Program at Beijing Olympics

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) US figure skater Nathan Chen set a new world record in the short program of men's singles at the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing on Tuesday.

During his performance, the 32-year-old scored 113.97 points, breaking the record set by Japanese Yuzuru Hanyu at the International Skating Union's Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2020 when he scored 111.82 points.

Related Topics

World Beijing 2020 Olympics

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th February 2022

1 hour ago
 Three dead, three alive after Nigeria oil vessel f ..

Three dead, three alive after Nigeria oil vessel fire

10 hours ago
 Mountain glaciers hold less ice than thought, and ..

Mountain glaciers hold less ice than thought, and that's bad news

10 hours ago
 Firefighters extinguish Kenya forest blaze

Firefighters extinguish Kenya forest blaze

10 hours ago
 Ukraine says Russia trying to 'drive wedge' betwee ..

Ukraine says Russia trying to 'drive wedge' between Kyiv and West

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>