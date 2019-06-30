US Forward Timothy Weah Leaves PSG For Lille
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 09:10 AM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :US international forward Timothy Weah has left Paris Saint-Germain to join their Ligue 1 rivals Lille, the clubs said Saturday.
Weah, the 19-year-old son of former African footballer of the year and current Liberian President George Weah, has signed a five-year contract with the northern French club.
The deal is reportedly worth around 10 million Euros ($11.4 million).
Having struggled to break into PSG's star-studded first team, Weah spent last season on loan to Celtic, where he won the Scottish title.
His sale to Lille is widely seen as part of Qatar-owned PSG's attempts to conform with UEFA's Financial Fairplay regulations designed to prevent clubs from overspending.
PSG have already sold 19-year-old Moussa Diaby to German club Bayer Leverkusen this summer.
Lille finished runners-up to PSG last season.
New York-born Weah, who joined PSG from New York Red Bulls in 2014, has made eight appearances for the US national team, scoring once.