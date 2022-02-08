UrduPoint.com

US Freestyle Skier Chases Olympic Glory After Near-fatal Car Crash

Muhammad Rameez Published February 08, 2022 | 12:57 PM

US freestyle skier Colby Stevenson said Tuesday he wants to put his traumatic past behind him as he goes for Olympic glory in Beijing, having survived a near-fatal car crash six years ago

The 24-year-old qualified in fifth place for the men's freeski Big Air final on Wednesday, and afterwards looked back on a turning point in his young life.

He fractured his skull, ribs, an eye socket, jaw and neck when the truck he was driving crashed.

"The car crash definitely changed my perspective on life a long time ago, but I'm so in the moment now that that's a story in the past," he said at the Big Air venue in Shougang Park.

Both his parents quit work to care for him as he recovered from his injuries and Stevenson returned to the World Cup circuit eight months later.

Each year, Stevenson marks the anniversary of the crash, May 8, to "celebrate life".

"For sure, it was amazing to have come back from something so severe, but I'm going forward now and soaking it all in," he said.

Stevenson bounced back to become one of the top Names in freestyle skiing.

He missed the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang with injury but in Aspen in 2020 he was the first rookie in history to win two gold medals at a Winter X Games.

The favourite for Wednesday's Big Air final is Norway's Ruud Birk, the winner of the 2019 Olympic test event who won Tuesday's qualifying event with 187.75 points.

He faces stiff competition from USA rider Alexander Hall, who won Big Air gold at last month's X Games, and Sweden's Oliwer Magnusson, the 2021 Big Air world champion.

"It could be anyone's day," said Stevenson, "We're all going to go out there, throw out the biggest tricks we have ever done and have a good time."

