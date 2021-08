MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Gable Stevenson, a freestyle wrestler from the United States, won the 125kg gold medal for his country at Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Georgia's Geno Petriashvili took the silver medal, while bronze went to wrestlers from Turkey (Taha Akgul) and Iran (Amir Hossein Zare).