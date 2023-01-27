UrduPoint.com

US, German Consul Generals Praise Pakistan's Special Athletes Competing In Berlin Games

Muhammad Rameez Published January 27, 2023 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairperson Special Olympics Pakistan, Ronak Lakhani, hosted a dinner reception in honor of special players who will be participating in the Special Olympic World Games which will be held in Berlin this year.

In promoting the Special Olympics, Chairperson Lakhani and her team have prepared a competitive contingent from Pakistan through their sponsorship efforts.

On the occasion, the athletes said they are making full-fledged preparations for the mega event in Berlin and are hopeful of winning honors for the country.

U.S. Consul General in Karachi, Nicole Theriot, said the special players are an inspiration for everyone and are a shining example for Pakistani society. "I am really proud of these young athletes, who are working hard to represent Pakistan at the Berlin Special Olympics 2023," she said. "It is a great experience to spend time with such talented athletes." The U.S. Consul General recalled that the Special Olympic Games originated in the United States. "Today I feel happy and proud to attend the event representing my country here. I am excited for your participation in the upcoming games as the United States strongly advocates for the rights and equality of persons with disabilities in every respect, including sports.

" Expressing good wishes for the Pakistani contingent at the Special Olympic World Games, to be held in June this year, German Consul General Rüdiger Lotz said: "I wish all these players a great time in Berlin and sincerely hope that not only do they perform at their best with their abilities but also learn and gain experience by playing against special players from around the world while enjoying the game and make the victory podium by doing so." Special Olympic Pakistan Chairperson Ronak Lakhani said the athletes who win the honours for the country are role models for one and all. "They are differently abled and by no means are less than the others. I hope, this time too, like in the past, our athletes will win the medals at the Special Olympics and bring dignity and pride to Pakistan by securing medals." Also present at the event were the many qualified coaches working hard to ensure these special athletes are well prepared for the Special Olympic World Games.

Later, the guests of honour, flanked by the athletes, also enjoyed a musical performance on the occasion.

