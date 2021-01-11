UrduPoint.com
US Golf Association Moves 2022 Championship From Trump-Owned Course

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 12:33 PM

The Professional Golfers' Association of America (PGA) has stripped the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster of the right to hold its major championship in 2022 amid the fallout from the recent riot at the US Capitol, the association's president, Jim Richerson, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The Professional Golfers' Association of America (PGA) has stripped the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster of the right to hold its major championship in 2022 amid the fallout from the recent riot at the US Capitol, the association's president, Jim Richerson, said on Monday.

"The PGA of America board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster," Richerson said in a statement.

The course in New Jersey was originally awarded the event back in 2014.

The decision comes in the wake of the recent riot in Washington that saw protesters storm the US Capitol building in an attempt to stop Congress from ratifying the results of the November presidential election.

Five people reportedly died during the unrest, which broke out after the president gave a speech in which he urged his supporters to "show strength."

Trump is a keen golfer and his organization owns 17 courses worldwide.

