US Gymnast Simone Biles Withdraws From Individual All-Around Final At Tokyo Olympics

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 11:50 AM

US Gymnast Simone Biles Withdraws From Individual All-Around Final at Tokyo Olympics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The famous US artistic gymnast Simone Biles refused to participate in final individual all-around competition at Tokyo Olympics after medical tests, the US governing body of gymnastics said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Biles withdrew from the women's team gymnastics final at the Olympics.

"After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health. We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being," USA Gymnastics wrote on Twitter.

The athlete will be further evaluated to determine whether she should take part in next week's final competitions.

Biles is the most decorated US women's gymnast ever with 31 World Championship and Olympic medals.

