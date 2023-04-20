UrduPoint.com

US House Passes Bill Preventing Males From Competing In Girls' School Sports

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 20, 2023 | 08:10 PM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill banning individuals born male from competing in school athletic programs for girls and women, following years of debate over the issue of transgender athletes in school sports.

House lawmakers passed the bill, dubbed the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, in a vote of 219-203 along party lines.

The bill comes after the Biden administration imposed a new Title IX rule to prevent schools that receive Federal funding from banning men from competing in women's sports.

"Despite claiming to support women, Democrats continue to push woke policies that take away opportunities for them to achieve athletic success," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a statement on the bill.

"Women's and girl's sports exist for a reason - it is unfair to allow biological males to compete in the same category and commander spots on teams, scholarship funds, and titles meant for biological women."

The legislation modifies the education Amendments of 1972 so that Title IX, which protects against sex-based discrimination in schools, recognizes sex based solely on a person's "reproductive biology and genetics at birth," according to the bill text.

The House also amended the bill to include a study into the adverse impacts to girls of allowing men to compete alongside them.

