US House Speaker Pelosi Calls For Diplomatic Boycott Of 2022 Olympics In China

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 11:10 PM

US House Speaker Pelosi Calls for Diplomatic Boycott of 2022 Olympics in China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The United States should lead a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing due to China's human rights abuses, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday.

"Here's what I propose, and join those who are proposing is a diplomatic boycott," Pelosi told a hearing on "China, Genocide and the Olympics" jointly hosted by the Human Rights Commission and the Congressional-Executive Commission on China.

